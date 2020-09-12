IPFT develops new “Disinfectant Sprays” to prevent microbial infections and to decontaminate vegetables and fruits

According to a statement provided by IPFT the variety of surfaces like door handles, chair armrest, computer keyboard & mouse taps etc. may transmit microbes to the individuals through direct or indirect contact.

Keeping this in view IPFT has developed; alcohol based “Disinfectant Spray” for the surface applications containing botanical anti-microbial which may be effective in prevention from various diseases caused by microbes, bacteria and virus. The formulation is volatile and evaporates quickly after disinfecting the surface and does not leave any stains, odor and residue etc.

IPFT has also developed Disinfectant Spray to remove pesticide residues left over on the surface of fruits and vegetables. Fruits & vegetables are basic food commodities and necessary component of daily nutrition.

Sometime non judicious uses of pesticide contaminate raw vegetables and fruits as pesticide residues persist on their surface and can causes health risk upon consumption.

To make fruits and vegetables 100 percent safe for human consumption IPFT has developed a water-based formulation .The decontamination procedure using the formulation is simple; vegetables or fruits are soaked in the diluted solution of this formulation for15-20 minutes thereafter rinsed with fresh water. This simple procedure makes fruits and vegetables totally pesticide free.

Gurugram, Haryana, based IPFT was Established in May 1991 under the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers as an Autonomous Institution.

Intitute has been working towards the development of safer, efficient and environment friendly pesticide formulations. IPFT has four administrative divisions namely, Formulation Technology Division, Bioscience Division, Analytical Science Division and a Process Development Division.