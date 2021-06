On June 22, Samsung Electronics will reveal how it is leading the evolution of next-generation networks at the event of “Samsung Networks: Redefined.”

Join us to discover how the company’s cutting-edge technologies will help unleash the full power of 5G, ultimately creating a more seamlessly connected society.

The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung Networks’ YouTube channel beginning at 07:30 pm IST or 23:00 KST.

Please share this news