[Invitation] Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Welcome to the Everyday Epic

Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working from and spending time at home. The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.

Learn more about the new experiences that are built to make your everyday life epic at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, which will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST or 08:30 p.m. IST.

Visit Samsung Newsroom India for regular updates ahead of the event.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







