[Invitation] Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.

Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7.30pm IST or 10 a.m. ET.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom India for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







