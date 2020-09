Over the years, Samsung has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone.

Join us on September 23 for a Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET or 07:30 p.m. IST.

Visit Samsung Newsroom for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.