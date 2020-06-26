Investors to convert challenges into opportunities for food processing sector

The forum witnessed participation of senior most policy makers from Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. 193 companies from 19 countries also participated in the forum.

The Minister requested all participants to follow the clarion call of Prime Minister to become Atma Nirbhar and be vocal for local. She said, new countries are looking at India as sourcing hub as compared to the traditional ones from where these were importing earlier.



The Minister advised all investors to look at the low hanging Ready to Eat segment as potential opportunity. She mentioned that the Superfoods of India need to be highlighted to the western world and advised states to share the most popular and nutritious local food which could be branded and marketed through big retailers in foreign countries. The Minister informed that scheme of formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises will be launched on Monday

