Investment in Atomic Energy

There are presently twenty-two (22) reactors with a capacity of 6780 MW in operation in the country. In addition, nine (9) reactors, with a total capacity of 6700 MW are presently under construction. The Government has also accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for twelve (12) more reactors with an aggregate capacity of 9000 MW in June, 2017.

The Capital investment for the nuclear power projects is being funded with a debt to equity ratio of 70:30.The equity part is funded from internal resources of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Government Budgetary Support.

The present policy (Consolidated FDI Policy of Government) puts atomic energy in the list of prohibited sectors. However, there is no restriction on FDI in the nuclear industry for manufacturing of equipment and providing other supplies for nuclear power plants and related other facilities.

Government of India has amended the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 in 2015 to enable the licensing of NPCIL’s Joint Ventures for setting up nuclear power projects. To boost domestic investment, Joint Ventures have been formed by NPCIL with public sector majors National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

This information was given by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, DrJitendra Singh in a written reply inLok Sabha today.