Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Udaipur : Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its newfund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, (an open-endedequity schemeinvesting in maximum 20 stocks across market capitalization (i.e. Multicap). Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing in upto 20 stocks with a flexibility to move across the market capitalization range. The fund will adopt a high conviction approach to investing with meaningful allocation to each stock idea yet maintaining a balance between conviction and diversification.Currently, a large portion of the portfolio will be invested in large-cap stocks (approx. between 50% – 70%), exposure to midcap stocks will be in the range of 30% to 50%,whileexposure to small-cap stocks will be in therange0 – 20% of the portfolio(based on current views and may change from time to time). Further, the portfolio will comprise of both growth and value stocks. The fund will be benchmarked to S&P BSE 500 TRI. The fund will be managed by Mr. Taher Badshah, who has over 26 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fundsaid“If you analyze the data you will find a handful of stocks have contributed to most of the returns at different points in time. Further, there is also huge divergence in returns across and within the sectors which lays emphasis on the right stock selection.Our investment expertise and research prowessenables us to identify the right investment ideas with the potential of generating wealth and helping investors get closer to their financial objectives.”

“Over the last 12 years, our thorough research, risk management processes and comprehensive in-house coverage of Indian equities have enabled us to deliver strong and consistent returns across our equity strategies. We are also proud to announce that we have crossed over 10 Lac Investor accounts– a reliable testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and faith reposed by Retail investors in our equity funds.”

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs. 500/- and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged, if upto 10 percent of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10 percent of the units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment , exit load of 1 percent will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed / switched after 1 year from the date of allotment. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on September 23, 2020.