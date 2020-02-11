Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S20: Change the Way You Experience the World

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”

Shaping the Future of Communication

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 series—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology.1 The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences that take advantage of both sub-6 and mmWave. The Galaxy S20 supports sub-6.2 All three devices are capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

Changing How We Capture

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level. Groundbreaking Zoom Capability : With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before.

: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before. Single Take, Multiple Possibilities : Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that captures your moment the best.

: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that captures your moment the best. Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience3 or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

Do What You Love, Better

The Galaxy makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone, easier and better. With new features and impactful partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 is built for how we use our phones today.

Music : Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip. 4

: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip. Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo : Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once.

: Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once. YouTube on 5G : Share your 8K videos with the world faster and better. Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds. 5

: Share your 8K videos with the world faster and better. Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds. Entertainment : Taking advantage of the Galaxy S20’s pro-grade camera, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix’s best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder. 6

: Taking advantage of the Galaxy S20’s pro-grade camera, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix’s best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder. Gaming: The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120Hz display, you’ll have the ability to experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM7, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

Experience Endless Possibilities

As our latest flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series features the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through to the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging as well.8 The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for S20; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra).9

With Galaxy S20, you can also experience Samsung’s cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, pay on the go with Samsung Pay, and more. 10

Galaxy Buds+

And with Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favorite music and podcasts. Sound by AKG, Buds+ feature 2-way speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case.11 Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use.12 And with the Spotify partnership, listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.13

Galaxy S20 Availability

Starting on March 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in various, classic colors.4

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

For more information about the Galaxy S20, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications15

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. Camera [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera] Triple cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OISTelephoto: *64MP, PDAF F2.0(76˚), OIS [Front camera] 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera] Quad cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OISTelephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OISDepthVision Camera [Front camera] 40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera] Quad cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚)

PDAF, OISTelephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS DepthVision Camera *Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.**48MP for zooming only. Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

Weight: 186g*5G mmwave version weighs 188g. Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm

Weight: 220g*5G mmwave version weighs 222g. AP – 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.7㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5㎓ + 2㎓

– 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 2.8㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4㎓ + 1.8㎓

*May differ by market and carrier. Memory 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storageLTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storageLTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G/LTE

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage *May differ by model, color, market and carrier.*Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier. *MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. *eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3880mAh for Galaxy S20, 4370mAh for Galaxy S20+. and 4855mAh for Galaxy S20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC *Wireless charging compatible with WPCWireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network & Connectivity 5G

5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

LTE

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps UploadWi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps UploadBluetooth

Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)*S20 only supports Sub6*LTE: LAA is only for US*Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment NFC, MST

* May differ by market, carrier and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

*Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unitAudio playback format

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video Video playback format

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Check with your carrier for availability and details.

2 Check with your carrier for availability and details.

3 8K streaming available on 2019 and 2020 Samsung QLED 8K.

4 Galaxy S20 devices only.

5 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details.

6 Bixby will be available only in Korea and the US. Availability may vary by model, carrier and market.

7 Availability may vary by region or carrier.

8 45W Super Fast Charger sold separately.

9 May vary by model or market.

10 May vary by model, market and carrier.

11 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

12 Compatible with iPhone 7 and higher, running iOS 10 or higher.

13 Availability may vary by country or carrier.

14 Colors and models may vary by markets, carriers and retailers.

15 Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.