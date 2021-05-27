Introducing the Newest Members of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Portfolio: Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the latest additions to its tablet portfolio. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favorite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking. And for those looking for a compact, on-the-go tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the go-to option.

“Demand for tablets continues to grow. Whether it’s for studying remotely, connecting with friends, or enjoying personal entertainment, consumers are looking for devices that keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is all about giving customers the features they love at an affordable price. Reflecting customers’ most wanted feature of all, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes built with a large 12.4-inch1 display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity, and creativity to the next level.

When it’s time to get back on the daily grind, you can count on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE to stay productive. An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text. Keep your notes organized with automatic tags, and use Intelligent Search to find the exact note you need in an instant — no matter if it’s typed or handwritten.

Plus, if a research paper or work project has you opening multiple tabs or applications at once, no need to worry: Galaxy Tab S7 FE handles multi-tasking with ease. With Multi-Active Window, you can open up to three apps at once. That means you can browse the web, take notes, and stream a video — all on one screen. With App Pair, you can also save and quickly launch your favorite combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window.

For consumers looking for even more ways to maximize their productivity, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has you covered. With Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard,2 you can use your tablet just like a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience while you power through your to-do list. And thanks to Second screen,3 you can transform your Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside your PC to expand your view, and get even more work done.

When inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has the tools to get your creative juices flowing. Clip Studio Paint and Canva4 work with S Pen for smooth and sharp drawings and designs. With a free 6-month trial5 for new users of Clip Studio Paint, you can discover new talents and try your hand at digital art. For avid note-takers, Noteshelf is also included for free,6 enabling you and your S Pen to create detailed, colorful notes that accurately capture your thoughts.

With the same sleek and stylish metal finish of the Tab S7 line, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four gorgeous colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Even with a large display, Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a thin and light profile, and features a powerful battery — so you can easily stream, work, and create without the pressure to find a nearby outlet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7–inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. Slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies, shows, and playing games.

With up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there’s plenty of space for all your favorites, and the octa-core processor helps ensure they’ll play smoothly and quickly. With a long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging,7 and optional LTE capability,8 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching that trending new show or gaming on the go. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in Gray and Silver.

Samsung TV Plus & Galaxy Ecosystem

When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus for free.9 You can make the most of your new tablet by streaming 160+10 channels including your favorite shows, movies, and more. Galaxy users also get access to a free trial of YouTube Premium11 – putting hours of ad-free entertainment at your fingertips.

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite work seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices – from your phone to your earbuds. Take calls and send and receive text messages[12] through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your smartphone is out of reach. Easily copy and paste text or images between enabled devices. You can also enjoy an easy transition from browsing on your phone to your Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite display via Samsung Internet.13 And if you’re listening to music or watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and need to take a call on your smartphone, your Galaxy Buds14 can automatically switch over to your other device.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy A7 Lite will be available in select regions starting in June. For more information, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com.

Tech Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display 12.4-inch* 2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight* 608g * May differ by market and carrier. Camera [Rear] 8 MP AF [ Front] 5MP Memory* 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

microSD** up to 1TB * Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Battery* 1 0,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. ** A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Connectivity* 5G**LTE Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 * Availability of 5G/LTE model varies by country and carrier.

** Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Color* Mystic Black Mystic Silver Mystic Green Mystic Pink

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: UHD (3840×2160) @ 30fps Accessories* S Pen (In-box), Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard *Accessories are available to purchase separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Display 8.7-inch* 1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm Weight Wi-Fi: 366gLTE: 371g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF[Front] 2MP​ Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storagemicroSD** up to 1TB

* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Battery* 5,100mAh​ (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

** A charger for 15W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE*Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 * Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Color* Gray, Silver

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​ Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor​ GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Accessories* Book Cover, Clear Cover

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

2 Available to purchase separately.

3 WiDi (Wireless Display)-capable Windows 10 PC models and Windows 10 v.2004 or later required to use Second Screen. Compatible with Galaxy Book series and Samsung Notebook Plus2, and Samsung Notebook Plus running Windows 10 OS.

4 Canva is preloaded on the device as stub in select markets. Canva Pro will be available for Galaxy Tab S7 FE users for 30 days of free trial. At the end of the free trial an additional cost will be incurred to use Canva Pro.

5 Clip Studio Paint is preloaded on the device as stub in select markets. Clip Studio Paint can be downloaded from the Galaxy store.

6 Noteshelf is preloaded on the device as stub. Feature supports 9 languages: English, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, German, Italian, French, and Spanish.

7 A 15W fast charging travel adapter is sold separately.

8 Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier.

9 Samsung TV Plus is available to Galaxy Tab S7 FE users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and Korea and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE version users in the U.S., and Canada. Service availability may vary by country, model, and carrier.

10 160+ is the current number of channels supported in the U.S. Supported channels vary by country and are subject to change.

11 For new users only (Not eligible for users of past trials of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music). Redeem in the YouTube application on eligible devices between March 6, 2021 and March 5, 2022 at 11:59pm PST. Free YouTube Premium offered for 4 months to Galaxy Tab S7 FE customers and 2 months to Galaxy Tab A7 Lite customers.

12 Call and text on other devices feature availability varies by country and service provider.

13 Galaxy smartphones and Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite must be signed into the same Samsung account and Bluetooth settings must be enabled. The “Continue apps on other devices” setting must also be enabled on both devices. Continuity support is available for the Samsung Notes app and Samsung Internet app on Galaxy smartphones and tablets that run One UI 3.1 or above. Some models are not supported including, but not limited to, devices without Wi-Fi 5GHZ & SAK, and Android GO models.

14 Feature only supported by Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live.

