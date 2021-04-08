Introducing the New Galaxy SmartTag+: The Smart Way To Find Lost Items

Samsung Electronics today announced the official launch of Galaxy SmartTag+, available starting on April 16.1 Galaxy SmartTag+ is equipped with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology so that it can pinpoint the location with greater accuracy.2 It also uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually guide you towards where your missing item is located using your smartphone’s camera.3

Easily find your misplaced items

Galaxy SmartTag+, the newest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag, can be attached to everyday items, like a backpack or keychain, so they can be precisely and easily located through the SmartThings Find service on your Galaxy device.4

Locate your belongings visually with new AR Finder technology

Because Galaxy SmartTag+ is both BLE- and UWB-enabled, you can now use AR technology to find your missing item.5 The AR Finder guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra, which shows you how far away you are from your Galaxy SmartTag+ and points you in its direction. And once you’re closer to the tag’s location, you can choose to have it produce a loud ring so that even if it’s slipped under the sofa, you’ll have no trouble finding it.

“UWB is a true game changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision,” said KJ Kim, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why we’re continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people’s everyday lives easier and more convenient.”

Pinpoint your tag’s location, even when it’s far away

Galaxy SmartTag+ can also leverage SmartThings Find’s powerful detection capabilities, allowing you to locate tagged items on a map, even if it’s misplaced somewhere very far from where you are. That’s because the tags use BLE connectivity and the power of the Galaxy device network. SmartThings Find users can choose to opt in via the SmartThings app and enable their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others find their own lost tags or devices. Once you report your tag as missing in SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy device that has opted in will alert the SmartThings server about its location and you will receive a notification. All data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, so the tag’s location isn’t revealed to anyone but you.

Remotely control your smart devices with the click of a button

On top of that, Galaxy SmartTag+ and SmartTag are helpful for more than just locating lost possessions. Forgot to turn off your bedside lamp but you’ve already left the house? Rather than running back home, you can use your SmartTag+ or SmartTag to turn off the light remotely.6 Through the SmartThings app, you can choose different functions you would like your tag to complete when you press or hold down the tag button.

Galaxy SmartTag+ is progressively available from April 16.1 Galaxy SmartTag+ operates using the SmartThings Find service, provided in the SmartThings app. To find out more, visit www.samsung.com/smartthings.

1 Availability and timing may vary by market.

2 Versus Galaxy SmartTag with only BLE technology.

3 Within AR Finder feature of the SmartThings Find service, provided in the SmartThings app.

4 Bluetooth range is up to 120m without obstruction. Requires initial setup on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher & RAM of 2.0GB or above and opt-in for location tracking through the SmartThings Find service of the SmartThings app.

5 Available on Galaxy devices with UWB technology, including the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2.

6 Must be within Bluetooth range of Galaxy phone.

