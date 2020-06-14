International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21

He has also urged everyone to participate in My Life, My Yoga, the international video blogging contest, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Dr. Ishwar Basavaraddi said, Yoga can provide great relief from both physical and mental stress.



Basavaraddi advocated that every parent should practice Yoga regularly at home to inculcate healthy habit in growing kids.

He suggested Yoga-Asanas for students appearing for the Board examinations, which he said can help them handle exam related stress.