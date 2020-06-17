International Yoga Day 2020: Govt. gears up with ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’

Prasar Bharati has started daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from 8 in the morning since June 11.

Government is supporting the initiatives by promoting the theme, Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family, as a part of the activities in the run up to the International Yoga Day Celebration on June 21. Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family, theme has already been adopted by numerous institutions and individuals across the country.



This year’s observance of International Day of Yoga will aim to highlight the health-building and stress-relieving aspects of Yoga.

In light of this, Ministry of AYUSH has also organised a trainer-led Yoga session which will be telecasted on Doordarshan on 21 June at 6:30 in the morning.



Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Dr. Ishwar Basavaraddi advocated that every parent should practice Yoga regularly at home to inculcate healthy habit in growing kids.

He suggested Yoga-Asanas for students appearing for the Board examinations, which he said can help them handle exam related stress.