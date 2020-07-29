International Tigers day being observed today

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released All India Tiger Estimation Report-2018 on Tuesday. He also released a poster on small wild cats of India.



Environment Minister said, India is home to nearly 70 per cent of the global tiger population and it leads the world in showing effective conservation of the wild species. He said, tiger is a precious gem of nature and its presence signifies that the forest is in good condition. He said, in 1973 there were only 9 tiger reserves in the country, which has now gone up to 50. Prakash Javadekar Javadekar said that apart from tigers, India is also home to 30 thousand elephants, 3000 single-horned Rhinos and over 500 lions.



He said, the country is ready to provide every assistance to increase the population of tigers in the world. Highlighting the culture of harmonious coexistence with nature in India, the minister noted that despite constraints of physical resources the country sustains nearly 8 per cent of the world diversity. He added by saying that practices like worshipping of trees is what depics unique India’s cohesiveness with nature.



The Heads of the governments of Tiger range countries had resolved to double the tiger population by the year 2022. In this regard, Saint Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation was signed by the countries in 2010. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the government has also decided to initiate an ambitious water and fodder augmentation programme ensuring adequate water and food to animals. He said the programme aims at further increasing the tiger population in the country.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State in the Environment Ministry, Babul Supriyo said, acknowledgement of increased numbers of Tiger in the country by Guinness Book World Record is a matter of pride. He assured, positive steps will be taken to further increase number of Tigers in India.

