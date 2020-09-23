Home / HEADLINES / International Day of Sign Languages: Spread Smiles with Samsung Good Vibes

International Day of Sign Languages: Spread Smiles with Samsung Good Vibes

Somewhere in the world today, words are not just heard, but felt.

 

On this day, one year ago, Samsung India launched a unique application to empower the lives of those who suffer from Usher Syndrome – a challenge that causes varying degrees of deafness and blindness in a person.

 

The Good Vibes app is a powerful solution that enables the deafblind to have a two-way communication. Developed in India, the app uses Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa.

 

In the past year, Good Vibes has spread a lot of smiles. This video is a glimpse of our attempt at touching lives through our technology and creating a world of inclusion.

 

