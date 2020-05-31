International air travel, metro rail services, cinema halls & gymnasiums to remain prohibited

The DGCA reiterated that foreign airlines will be suitably informed about the opening of their operations to or from India in due course. Earlier on Monday, domestic passenger flight services resumed in the country after a hiatus of two months since the lockdown was announced on 25th March this year. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Delhi Metro services will also remain closed for commuters until further notice.



Cinema Halls, Gymnasiums, Swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars , auditoriums, assembly places and any large congregation including religious will continue to remain prohibited nationwide. However, the state governments can impose larger restrictions than those proposed by the Centre as per their assessment. Home Ministry has extended the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till 30th of next month and prohibited operation of Metro Rail.

