Interactive platform ‘COVID INDIA SEVA’ launched to provide real time solutions to COVID-19 related queries

People can post their queries to the COVID INDIA SEVA twitter handle for getting swift replies from the team of trained experts.

This initiative is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery at large scales especially in crisis situations like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said that through this platform trained experts will be able to share authoritative public health information swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens.

Commenting on the launch of the social handle he said that Twitter has proved to be an essential service for both the government and citizens to interact and exchange information, especially in times of need.

The responses by the experts will be available for everyone and users will not be required to share any personal details or health records on this account.