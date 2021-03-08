Inter-state gang of jewellery thieves busted, 7 including goldsmith arrested in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police met success in exposing an inter-state jewellery thieves gang which had stolen ornaments from several cities including Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The gang members had targeted an automobile businessman’s house in Chittorgarh last month when the house owner and his family had gone out of station.

“It is one of the biggest theft ever as the thieves decamped with 1350 grams gold, 19.5kg silver and Rs 24.5 lakh cash from one Anup Dhoka, an automobile businessman’s house in Tulsi colony under Kotwali station limits. The house owner and his family were out of station from 24 to 26 January and the burglary happened during that period which was known when the family returned” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said.

The stolen goods was estimated approximately one crore and hence it was a big challenge for the police to crack the case without any clue. Bhargava said many teams were constituted led by CO Manish Sharma which collected some 350 CCTV footage from different parts of the city and rounded suspects to reach the real culprits.

“After 40 days of intense search, raids and interrogation, our team nabbed 6 people of the gang who are Ramlal, Mahendra, Pradhan, RamNivas, Kailash, Pappulal all from the Bagariya community and a goldsmith Mahesh Soni from Tonk who purchased the stolen ornaments from them” the SP said.

He further said that the gang members travelled to various cities and roamed around posh colonies. They rackied the area and targeted locked homes. The thieves broke through homes during odd hours and decamped with precious ornaments. Police recovered 17 lakh cash, 1 kg gold ornaments and 15.800 kg silver from the accused. The remaining loot amount is being searched for, police said.