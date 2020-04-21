Inter-ministerial central teams to assess COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, WB

The teams will focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.



Violations to lockdown measures have been reported, which pose a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID- 19. There have been incidents of violence on frontline healthcare professionals, complete violations of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas.



Home Ministry has urged States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance and implementation of revised consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures without any dilution to fight COVID-19. In a letter to states, the Ministry observed that certain states are allowing activities not permitted under Home Ministry guidelines.

Please share this news







