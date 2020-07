Intensity of rainfall likely to increase over northern & northeastern parts of country in next three days: IMD

IMD said, the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and it is most likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of Himalayas from Saturday onwards.

It said, due to the favourable meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls is likely over Northwest India from tomorrow onwards.

Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.