Intense cold wave continues to affect normal life in North India

The minimum temperatures throughout the valley continue to remain several notches below the freezing point. Met Department, Srinagar has forecast dry weather till next Friday. It said, very light rain or snow is likely to occur at one or two places in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region. It also forecast dry weather for two subsequent days. Srinagar recorded night temperature of minus 0.4 degree Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, some higher reaches received fresh snowfall whereas rain occurred at some places today with forecast for dry and cold weather in the coming days.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by one to two notches during the last 24 hours. The coldest place in the state was Keylong which settled at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 3.4 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 21 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold also persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of both the states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.

The national capital continued to reel under the intense cold conditions. Met officials said the air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category today and a slight improvement is likely in the next 24 hours. The overall air quality index of the city stood at 418, which falls in the severe category, at 4 pm. The Maximum temperature was recorded 18 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is 9.5 degrees Celsius.