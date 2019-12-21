Intense cold wave across north India

Biting cold wave has taken over northern parts of India. 46 flights were diverted till midnight due to dense fog at Delhi Airport and several flights were cancelled. Over 100 trains remained hours behind schedule as visibility reduced to zero at some places in Saturday morning hours.

The met department has forecast, very dense fog at isolated areas over north Rajasthan, Punjab & Chandigarh. Dense fog also observed at isolated areas over Haryana & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya Saturday morning. Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Shelter homes are open to the homeless so that they can spend their winter chilly nights in these night shelter homes. People take refuge in night shelters as cold wave intensifies in the national capital.

National Highway-305 connecting Sainj to Luhri and NH-505 from Powari to Reckong Peo which was blocked due to snowfall has been reopened, vehicular movement has resumed. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall on Saturday in Kullu.