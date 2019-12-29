Intense cold across north India; IMD issues ‘Red colour’ warning

Met department also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions along with cold day to severe cold day conditions in many to most pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days

It further added that Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience snowfall on January 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the weather in the national capital dropped to 2.4 degree Celsius yesterday and is likely to plunge further.

Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are blanketed under a layer of dense fog. However, the situation in Punjab is still better.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh also recorded temperatures below the freezing point.

Most parts of Odisha and some of Maharashtra have come under intense cold wave with the mercury hovering around 4-5 degree Celsius.

