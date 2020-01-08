Institutions at Gujarat Ayurved University to get status of Institution of National Importance

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the elevation of the status of institution will provide it with the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand.

He said, it will help the institute to develop tertiary care in Ayurveda and to secure inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to Ayurveda.

Considering the rapidly growing role of AYUSH Systems in addressing the Public Health challenges of India, conferring the status of National Importance will boost the role and importance of Ayurveda in Public Health.

The strengthening of Ayurveda will reduce government expenditure on health as Ayurveda is cost-effective because of its preventive and curative approaches. A bill to that effect will be introduced in the ensuing Session of Parliament.