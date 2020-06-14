Institute of Company Secretaries postpones its June session examinations till August

The June session examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) have been postponed.



The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 6 of next month to July 16.



The first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is also postponed from 17 of this month to August 29, and the last date for registration for CSEET is now 27 of next month.

Please share this news







