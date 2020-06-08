INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from port of Bandar Abbas, Iran to Porbandar, Gujarat

The Indian Mission in Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening.

COVID related social distancing norms have been catered onboard INS Shardul. The ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, and lifesaving gear.

In addition to authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is also being carried onboard.

The evacuated personnel would be provided the basic amenities and medical facilities whilst undertaking the sea-passage to Porbandar. Special isolation compartments have also been earmarked for any contingencies.

In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 including asymptomatic carriers, stringent protocols are being stipulated during the passage.