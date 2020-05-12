INS Kesari delivers food aid to Maldives under Mission Sagar

The food aid includes 200 tons of rice, 140 tons of wheat flour and 80 tons of sugar. INS Kesari is on a trip to five nations in South Indian ocean including Seychelles and Mauritius for delivering essential food items, medicinal supply and assistance in wake of COVID crisis.

Indian high commission in Male said that that the food aid is a token of friendship from the people of India to the people of the Maldives during the holy month of Ramadan adding both Maldives and India have supported a regional strategy to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on people.

It added that this is another milestone in the time-honored and close relations between the two nations.

The aid follows a telephone conversation between President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20.

India has been assisting in Maldives’ Covid-19 response efforts from the start, including in evacuating Maldivians stranded in Wuhan, China as well as sending a medical experts’ team for assistance and providing essential medicines and other supplies.