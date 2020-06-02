INS Jalashwa reaches Tamil Nadu with over 700 Indians from Sri Lanka

They arrived by the Indian Naval Ship INS Jalashwa under the Operation Samudra Sethu for bringing labourers from other countries by ships.

The labourers who arrived today include 699 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Puducherry, two from Karnataka and one person from Kerala. All of them are being given detailed medical check-up. They have been asked to download the Arogya Sethu app on their mobiles. The arrangements have also been made to transport these labourers to their native places by government buses and special train.