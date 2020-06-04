INS Jalashwa reaches Male for 4th round of evacuation of Indian nationals

The ship will sail on June 5 for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu carrying around 700 passengers. Indian High Commission in Male is making final arrangements in coordination with Maldives authorities.

Bus pick up has been arranged from different places in capital Male. Around 700 passengers have been kept in main list while there is a reserve list of few dozen.

Over 2000 Indian nationals based in Maldives have been evacuated so far as a part of Vande Bharat Mission. Earlier, INS Jalashwa sailed twice and INS Magar once from Male to bring back around 1500 people to Kochi in Kerala last month.

Two Air India flights operated from Male last month while arrangements have also been made for chartered flights for companies and individual groups.

Over 5,000 people have registered for evacuation from Maldives, which has also seen around 200 COVID-19 infections among Indian nationals. There are three Air Indian flights scheduled later this month.

INS Jalashwa had also brought 685 people to Tuticorin this week from Sri Lanka as part of Samudra Setu programme under the Vande Bharat Mission.