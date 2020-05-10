INS Jalashwa reaches Kochi from Male with 698 Indians on board

The ship is berthed at BTP Jetty and the disembarkation procedures are being carried out at Samudrika Cruise Terminal.

The group comprises 595 males and 103 females. Of this, 14 are children below 10 years and 19 pregnant women. Though majority of passengers are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu there are residents of 18 other States and Union Territories also in the ship.

Passengers showing COVID symptoms are being disembarked first followed by others in small groups, district-wise.

Thermal screening of passengers on arrival is being carried out by the Port Health Organization. Customs and Immigration procedures are carried out inside the terminal, where arrangement has also been made for distribution of SIM cards by BSNL and installation of ArogyaSetu in mobile phones of passengers. Disinfection facility for baggage and free wi-fi have been made available by the Port at the terminal.

Arrangements for onward travel to hospitals and institutional quarantine centres or home quarantine are ensured by State Government by deploying ambulances, state transport buses and taxis. These arrangements are coordinated by the District Administration, Police and Health Department.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said that INS Jalashwa has arrived in Kochi with the 1st batch of 698 Indians from Maldives. In a tweet, he thanked Indian Navy, Defence Ministry and Kerala Government for support and cooperation.

Those passengers who did not show any symptoms were send to State Quarantine Centres in respective districts in specially arranged KSRTC buses and taxis.

Meanwhile, two more flights are scheduled to arrive in Kerala on Sunday carrying stranded people from abroad. Flight from Doha will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 PM and flight from Kaula Lumpur is scheduled to reach Kochi at 10:15 PM on Sunday.