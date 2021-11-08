Inox Wind shines on bagging order of 150 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy

Inox Wind is currently trading at Rs. 135.50, up by 1.85 points or 1.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 133.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 136.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 137.45 and Rs. 134.85 respectively. So far 12077 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 160.00 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 35.45 on 10-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 137.95 and Rs. 119.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2965.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.27% and 30.91% respectively.

Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat. This amongst many more in the future will help NTPC achieve its target of having over 60 GW Renewable Energy capacity constituting nearly 50% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032. The Project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch District in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023.

As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 – 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height. The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar and Extra High Voltage Transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the Project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period. Further, as part of the order, Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for the lifetime of the project. This will add to its multi gigawatt O & M fleet and help grow the overall profitability.

Inox Wind offers its clients total wind power solutions including wind resource assessment, acquiring land, developing the entire site infrastructure, building the power evacuation system, supplying the WTGs, erection and commissioning services, long term operations and maintenance services as well as post-commissioning support

