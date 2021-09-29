[Infographic ] What makes the Galaxy M52 5G the #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver

“Galaxy M series was launched in 2019 to bring meaningful innovation to consumers and since then, it has gained a phenomenal fan base with its many segment-first innovations like Monster display, performance and battery. True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries even further with the launch of Galaxy M52 5G, our #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver. With the latest Snapdragon 778G processor and 120Hz super AMOLED+ display, consumers can expect a smooth and immersive experience while gaming or watching their favourite content. Galaxy M52 5G comes with defense-grade Knox security and 11 5G band support which not only makes this device future ready but also extremely secure so users can be rest assured of their data security. And all this is packed in an ultra slim 7.4mm body making it a perfect blend of style and substance,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy M52 5G is priced at INR 29999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 31999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

Introductory Offers

Consumers will be able to purchase Galaxy M52 5G at a special introductory price of INR 26999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 28999 for 8GB+128GB at the beginning of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

This offer will be valid for limited period only.

