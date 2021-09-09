[Infographic] The Reasons Why It’s Time To Take Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Display Seriously

With more screen real estate, Samsung’s foldable devices provide more space for users to work and play. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen expands the canvas even further, delivering a range of unique entertainment and productivity features that take the foldable smartphone experience to the next level.

Featuring a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offers rich and immersive viewing and gaming experiences you can enjoy no matter where you are. Equipped with versatile multitasking features, the device empowers you to get more done on the go. And with improved durability, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G gives you peace of mind throughout the day.

Check out the card news below to learn more.

Please share this news







