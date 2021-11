[Infographic] The Galaxy A03 Is Upgrading Core Mobile Features To Make Your Day-to-Day More Convenient

Built to make it easier to complete everyday tasks, the Galaxy A03 is bringing a broad range of upgrades to Samsung’s core mobile features. Combining a 48MP main camera, 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, powerful processor and long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A03 offers everything you need to connect with friends and family and enjoy your favorite entertainment throughout the day.

Check out the Galaxy A03’s specifications in the infographic below.