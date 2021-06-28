[Infographic] Samsung’s Art Store on The Frame: 5 Things You Need to Know

In 2017, Samsung Electronics introduced its Art Store service, allowing users to bring both classic and modern artwork pieces from all corners of the globe directly into their homes via their TV screens.

Available exclusively on the award-winning lifestyle TV The Frame, the Art Store has since seen its collection to grow to offer over 1,500 works of art from 42 different countries. Thanks to the expansion of numerous partnerships over the past four years, users can enjoy such world-famous masterpieces as Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ right on the high-resolution screen of The Frame.

But how exactly does the Art Store on The Frame transform your living room from a blank screen into your own personal customized art gallery? Take a look at the infographic below for 5 need-to-know facts about the Art Store on The Frame.

