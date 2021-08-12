[Infographic] Samsung Takes the Smartwatch Experience to the Next Level With Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Smartwatches have become a powerful tool for keeping us focused on our fitness goals and managing a busy lifestyle. With Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Samsung is taking the Galaxy smartwatch experience to the next level, setting a new standard for the category.

Designed to empower you to live healthier every day, the Galaxy Watch4 series is packed with exciting new additions to Samsung’s health and fitness features, including a new Body Composition measurement tool that puts your skeletal muscle and body fat percentage measurements right at your fingertips. With more guided workouts than ever available, as well as group challenges that help you connect with your family and friends, it’s easier to be your best every day with Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about Samsung’s latest premium smartwatches.

Please share this news







