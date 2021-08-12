[Infographic] Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Unfold Next-Level Productivity and Entertainment Experiences

A new chapter has opened in Samsung’s innovation journey. Building on the groundbreaking features of its predecessors, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is taking the foldable experience to the next level.

Featuring an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, Z Fold3 is a true multitasking powerhouse with unrivalled performance. With Under display camera technology, you can now enjoy uninterrupted viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content.

Furthermore, for the first time ever, Samsung is bringing the S Pen experience to a foldable smartphone. By combining the Samsung fan-favorite S Pen with an expansive display and the functionalities enabled by Flex mode, Z Fold3 delivers new ways for users to power their productivity and creativity.

Built with Armor Aluminum and equipped with IPX81 water resistance, Z Fold3 brings together the very best of Samsung’s innovations to deliver a mobile experience unlike any other. Check out the infographic below to learn more.

Please share this news







