[Infographic] Galaxy Z Fold2: Samsung Takes Foldable Innovation to New Heights

Samsung pioneered a new mobile category with the Galaxy Fold – a smartphone with the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Now, that innovation journey is going even further.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung is taking the groundbreaking design of the foldable smartphone to another level. Featuring a design refined by precision engineering and expert craftsmanship, and an even more flexible form factor and UX, it brings together the very best of foldable technology.

Not only does the Galaxy Z Fold2 feature a larger Cover Screen and massive Main Screen with Infinity-O Displays, it also sports a thinner form factor which makes it more comfortable to grip. Combined with a Hideaway Hinge that allows the device to stay open while in Flex mode, and a sweeper structure that prevents dirt and debris from getting inside the device, the Galaxy Z Fold2 promises effortless productivity.

Check out the infographic below to learn more.