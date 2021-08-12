[Infographic] Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: Unfold New Ways To Create, Capture and Play

The Galaxy Z Flip’s revolutionary form factor introduced a whole new range of mobile experiences to the foldable category, giving users more options with which to express themselves. With Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung is taking another significant step forward in its innovation journey, once again redefining the boundaries for foldable devices.

Z Flip3 is made for those who are unafraid to stand out. With the choice of four trendy colors — Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black — plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases,1 Z Flip3 is a device for true self-expression. Samsung.com will also carry exclusive color options, including Gray, Pink and White, to help everyone find the perfect device to match their own style.

Featuring a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor, Z Flip3 makes it easier for you to keep up with messages and notifications throughout the day. Thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen, you can also enjoy a smooth viewing and scrolling experience with the device while on the go. From hands-free selfies to enhanced Quick Shot, Z Flip3 also gives you more ways to capture memories and express yourself.

Built with Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum and equipped with IPX82 water resistance, Z Flip3 is a foldable device that’s built to last. Check out the infographic below to learn more.

