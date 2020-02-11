[Infographic] Galaxy Z Flip: A Standout Device for Those Who Live to Stand Out

As the world’s first foldable glass smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip’s revolutionary form factor opens up a whole new world of mobile experiences, and gives you even more options to express yourself.

Compact and portable when folded, the Galaxy Z Flip features an innovative freestop folding system that enables the device to stay open at a range of angles, giving you a never-before-seen mobile experience. From expressive video calls to dynamic selfies and videos, you can capture, connect, and share more with your phone, all hands-free. When fully opened, the Galaxy Z Flip’s Infinity Flex Display, which features Samsung Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), transforms seamlessly into an immersive multimedia hub so you can enjoy all the content you love with more space.

With its stunning prismatic finish, the Galaxy Z Flip is bold and playful in both its design and features. Check out the infographic below to learn more about the device.