[Infographic] Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Best of Samsung’s Best Features Make Your Everyday Epic

Packed with the best of Samsung’s best features, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally here to deliver the ultimate smartphone experience.

 

Equipped with powerful AI, Samsung’s most advanced pro-grade camera, and a stunning adaptive display with support for 10Hz to 120Hz at Quad HD+ quality, the Galaxy S21 Ultra redefines what a premium smartphone can do to make your everyday epic.

 

Content creators can capture stunning, studio-quality photos under any lighting conditions in just one click with its enhanced 108MP sensor or shoot pro-grade video with its upgraded quad camera system. For those looking for powerful productivity and creativity features, the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support for the first time ever to the Galaxy S series, so you can jot down notes, edit photos, or sketch out your ideas on the go.

 

Wrapped in a bold new design with a Contour Cut Camera housing, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is designed for those who want the most out of their smartphone. Check out the infographic below to get a closer look at how Samsung is taking the Galaxy S series to the next level with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

 

 

