[Infographic] Galaxy F42 5G: ‘Full On’ Smartphone for Your ‘Full on’ Lifestyle

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy F42 5G will be available in two memory variants- 6GB+128GB priced at INR 20999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 22999 in two attractive colours – Matte Black and Matte Aqua.

 

Galaxy F42 5G is launching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 3 and will be available on Flipkart.com, Samsung Online Store and select retail stores.

 

Introductory Offers

Consumers will be able to purchase Galaxy F42 5G at a special introductory price of INR 17999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 19999 for 8GB+128GB with the commencement of Big Billion Day on Flipkart.

 

This offer will be valid for limited period only.

 

 

