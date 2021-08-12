[Infographic] Galaxy Buds2: Immerse Yourself in Deep, Rich Audio

Get ready to indulge in a new level of premium sound quality with Galaxy Buds2. Delivering a rich, balanced sound, Samsung’s next-generation earbuds come with dynamic two-way speakers, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and a comfortable fit that you can enjoy for a long period of time.

With a range of new features to take your audio experiences to the next level, Galaxy Buds2 not only make your voice clearer on calls but they also allow you to be completely immersed in your music, videos, and entertainment. Galaxy Buds2 are the lightest and smallest earbuds in the entire Galaxy Buds series and boast an iconic curved shape design that comes in four contemporary colors—graphite, white, olive, and lavender. Made to fit seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem and equipped with a long-lasting battery, Galaxy Buds2 deliver immersive sound experiences with an expressive, stylish case.

Take a look at the infographic below to learn more

Please share this news







