HEADLINES / [Infographic] Galaxy Buds Pro: Introducing Samsung's Most Premium Earbuds Yet

[Infographic] Galaxy Buds Pro: Introducing Samsung’s Most Premium Earbuds Yet

Meet Samsungs next-generation earbuds, Galaxy Buds Pro. Offering users immersive audio, exceptional call quality and intelligent ANC, Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsungs most premium earbud offering to date.

 

Galaxy Buds Pro have been built to provide truly holistic and intelligent sound experiences, featuring a range of innovations and functionalities designed for the way you use your earbuds today for work, for play, and for everything else in between. Galaxy Buds Pros long-lasting battery life, IPX7 water resistance rating, design fine-tuned for optimal day-to-day usage and more are here to help make your everyday audio experiences more epic.

 

Take a look at the infographic below to learn more.

 

 

