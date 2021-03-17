[Infographic] Galaxy A52/A52 5G: Awesome in Every Way

Just like each and every entry in the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G were designed to offer more people access to Samsung Electronics’ powerful innovations. Both devices feature a sophisticated new design, and both are packed with technologies that empower users to express themselves.

Featuring a 6.5-inch, FHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display, a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution, and water and dust resistance, the Galaxy A52 opens the door for users to do more with their mobile device, more freely than ever before.

The Galaxy A52 5G takes everything that makes the Galaxy A52 so great and makes it even better with features like 5G connectivity and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s speed, power and performance make everything from texting to creating content that much smoother and more enjoyable.

Check out the infographics below to learn more about what makes Samsung’s newest smartphones awesome in every way.’

