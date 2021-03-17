[Infographic] Do More, More Seamlessly with the Galaxy A72

Featuring powerful cameras, stylish designs, gorgeous displays, and long-lasting battery life, Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy A series combines everything smartphone users want in a device in a unique and affordable package.

The Galaxy A72, especially, makes the smartphone experience that much more awesome with enhancements that streamline everything from capturing content to connecting with others. A 90Hz Infinity-O FHD+ Super AMOLED display, quad rear camera with 3X Optical Zoom, and two-day battery life are but a few of the many innovations that make the Galaxy A72 a phone to look out for.

Check out the infographic below to learn more.

