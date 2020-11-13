[Infographic] Comparing the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+

When it comes to picking out the perfect pair of earbuds, we all have our preferences. Whether you prioritize long battery life, a lightweight design, or a high-quality speaker and microphone setup, your choice of earbuds ultimately depends on your own unique tastes and usage patterns.

Samsung Electronics has made it its mission to expand consumers’ options for wireless earbuds. In addition to diversifying the types of earbuds that consumers have to choose from, the company is constantly exploring ways to enhance key design elements, including everything from colors to form factors, while raising the bar for audio quality. The Galaxy Buds Live mark an exciting new chapter for the Galaxy lineup as the first ‘open-type’ wireless earbuds to feature active noise cancelling.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about how the Galaxy Buds Live compare to the Galaxy Buds+.