Indus Towers surges on enabling communication in heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides, flood hit States

Indus Towers is currently trading at Rs. 220.10, up by 5.55 points or 2.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 214.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 215.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 222.50 and Rs. 215.00 respectively. So far 78193 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 282.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 161.30 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 222.50 and Rs. 210.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58278.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.85%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.41% and 0.72% respectively.

Amidst heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit areas across multiple states in various parts of India, Indus Towers has ensured that connectivity through its towers remains strong even when accessibility and maintenance of mobile tower sites is a challenge. In line with its commitment of Putting India First, Indus Towers’ Field Staff Engineers and Technicians have been making tremendous efforts to restore and maintain seamless connectivity across multiple locations in India’s flood affected locations.

Indus Towers is a telecom tower infrastructure service provider that deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

Related

Please share this news







