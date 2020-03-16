Indulge in Gudi Padwa & Ugadi Festivities with Samsung’s Attractive Offers on Consumer Durables, Get Up To 15% Cashback

Celebrating the auspicious festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and mobile phone brand, today announced exclusive offers for its customers. These exciting offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes and easy EMIs with zero down payment will be valid till March 31, 2020.

Adding to the joyous occasion, these offers guarantee benefits for consumers purchasing Samsung products such as QLED TV, 4K UHD TV, Convection Microwave Oven coupled, Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Frost Free Refrigerators, Top Load Washing Machine, Eco-bubble Washing Machines, and Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, among others. Additionally, up to 15% cash back will be available with Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

During the offer period, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED will get an assured gift of Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth INR 76,900 coupled with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty. With My Samsung My EMI service, consumers can make hassle free purchase via easy EMI and down payment as per their budget on select Refrigerators, Microwave and Washing Machines.

Additionally, on purchase of select models of convection Microwave Oven, consumers will get a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L & above Convection Microwave Ovens and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity along with 5-year warranty on the magnetron. During this offer period, Samsung is also providing a 5-year PCB controller warranty on select air conditioner models.

“When it comes to consumer durables, people want to upgrade to products that are energy efficient and convenient. At Samsung, we believe in meaningful innovations that make life easier for our consumers. Adding to the festivities, our festive offers with easy finance schemes will enable our consumers to experience nothing short of brilliance in their homes,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up:

Samsung QLED and 4K UHD Televisions: Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs break new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design, supported by the most advanced picture quality. The TVs allow the viewers to enjoy brighter and deeper colors. It also allows users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby feature on One Remote Control.

Samsung Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators: The Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Frost Free Refrigerators cater to the diverse storage needs of Indian consumers. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling and durability. They are the perfect solution to provide savings on electricity bills, retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.

Samsung Eco Bubble and Top Load Washing Machines: Samsung Washing Machines, powered by Digital Inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration, when the washing machine is running. Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion. The powerful Hygiene Steam cycle in the washing machines improves the cleaning quality of the wash. It releases steam from the bottom of the drum, so every item is thoroughly saturated. This removes engrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and inactivates allergens.

Samsung Convection Microwave Ovens: Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Digital inverter Air Conditioners: Samsung Air Conditioners have been designed carefully keeping in mind the consumers’ needs and expectations, which are faster cooling, less electricity consumption and uncompromised cooling even in hot summers. Convertible Mode, introduced this year, is Samsung’s another technology, which when activated allows consumers to save more energy when they are sitting alone in a room.

For more details on the offers, refer to: https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/regional-festivals-2019/