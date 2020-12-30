IndoStar Capital Finance shines on getting nod to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Indostar Capital Finance is currently trading at Rs. 320.05, up by 5.40 points or 1.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 314.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 314.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 322.80 and Rs. 314.65 respectively.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 412.00 on 07-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 176.05 on 31-Dec-2019.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 338.25 and Rs. 312.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3884.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 93.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.46% and 3.81% respectively.

IndoStar Capital Finance has received an approval for the allotment of 1,000 Series XL Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Face Value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore on Private Placement Basis. The Debenture Committee of the company vide Circular Resolution dated December 29, 2020, has approved allotment of the same.

IndoStar Capital Finance is a non-banking finance company ‘NBFC’ registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a systemically important non-deposit taking company.

